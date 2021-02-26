Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain or snow showers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.