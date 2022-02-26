Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
