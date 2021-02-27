This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
