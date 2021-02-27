Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.