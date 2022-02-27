Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
