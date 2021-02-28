 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

