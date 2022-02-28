 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

