For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
