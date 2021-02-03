 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

