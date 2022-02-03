Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
