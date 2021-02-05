 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

