Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
