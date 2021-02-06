 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.42. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics