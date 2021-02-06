Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.42. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.