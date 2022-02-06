Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.