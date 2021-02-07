Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 8.74. A -1-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -8.52. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.14. -9 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. 17 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Plan…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -9.6. Today's forecas…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 …