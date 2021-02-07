 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 8.74. A -1-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

