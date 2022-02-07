Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 1…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Lake G…