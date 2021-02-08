Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.54. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
