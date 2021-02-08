 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.54. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics