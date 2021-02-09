 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13.28. A -3-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Local Weather

