Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mode…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in th…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds li…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see …