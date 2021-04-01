 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

