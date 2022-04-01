Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 de…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Ge…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecaste…
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. …