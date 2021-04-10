Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's l…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomor…
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Lake Ge…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 6…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…