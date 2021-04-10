 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

