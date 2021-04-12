 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI



Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

