Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.