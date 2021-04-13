Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.