Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. P…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. R…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Lake Ge…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 6…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…