Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South.