Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.