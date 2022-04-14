The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It lo…
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. …