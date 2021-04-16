Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.