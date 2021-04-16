 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

