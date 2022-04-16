Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.