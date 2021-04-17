Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. P…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. R…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …