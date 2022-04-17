Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
