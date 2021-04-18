Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

