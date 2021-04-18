Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. P…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lake Geneva area …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…