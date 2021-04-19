 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What volcanic ash does to your health and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics