Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
