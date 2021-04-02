Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
