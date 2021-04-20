 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics