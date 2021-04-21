Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.