 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics