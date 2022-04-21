Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
