Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.