Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.