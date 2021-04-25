Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.