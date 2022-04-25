 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Local Weather

