The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
