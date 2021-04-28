 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

