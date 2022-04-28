Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool,…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The for…