Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
