Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.