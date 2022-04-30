Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.