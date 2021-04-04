Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mode…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva are…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is toda…