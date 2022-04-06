Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.