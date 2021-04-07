 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare April snowfall in Belgian capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics