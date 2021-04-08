 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

