Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
